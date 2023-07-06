Head to Head Survey: Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) versus Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP)

Revolutions Medical (OTCMKTS:RMCP – Free Report) and Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Revolutions Medical and Bioventus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Revolutions Medical alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolutions Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A Bioventus 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bioventus has a consensus price target of $5.50, suggesting a potential upside of 87.71%. Given Bioventus’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bioventus is more favorable than Revolutions Medical.

Risk & Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Revolutions Medical has a beta of -0.43, meaning that its stock price is 143% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioventus has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

41.7% of Bioventus shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Revolutions Medical shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Bioventus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Bioventus’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bioventus $513.89 million 0.45 -$158.70 million ($4.63) -0.63

Revolutions Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bioventus.

Profitability

This table compares Revolutions Medical and Bioventus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolutions Medical N/A N/A N/A Bioventus -55.77% 0.49% 0.15%

Summary

Bioventus beats Revolutions Medical on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Revolutions Medical

(Free Report)

Revolutions Medical Corporation, a development stage company, is engaged in the design, development, and commercialization of auto retractable vacuum safety syringes in the United States and internationally. The company develops RevVac auto retractable vacuum safety syringe, which is designed to reduce accidental needle stick injuries and lower the spread of blood borne diseases. It is also developing a suite of magnetic resonance imaging software tools consisting of RevColor, Rev3D, RevDisplay, and RevScan that are designed to enhance general diagnostic confidence through education and research use. The company sells its products to acute care hospitals, alternate care facilities, doctors' offices, clinics, emergency centers, surgical centers, convalescent hospitals, veterans administration facilities, military organizations, public health facilities, and prisons through distributors. Revolutions Medical Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina.

About Bioventus

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc., a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products. Its surgical solutions comprise bone graft substitutes to fuse and grow bones, enhance results following spinal and other orthopedic surgeries; and ultrasonic medical devices used for precise bone sculpting, removing tumors, and tissue debridement. The company's restorative therapies include a bone healing system; skin allografts; and products that are used to support healing of wounds, as well as devices designed to help patients regain leg or hand function due to stroke, multiple sclerosis, or other central nervous system disorders. It serves physicians spanning the orthopedic continuum, including sports medicine, total joint reconstruction, hand and upper extremities, foot and ankle, podiatric surgery, trauma, spine, and neurosurgery in the physician's office or clinic, ambulatory surgical centers, or in the hospital setting. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Revolutions Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolutions Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.