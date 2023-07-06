Head to Head Survey: Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED)

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of Embecta shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Embecta shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Embecta and Ra Medical Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Embecta $1.13 billion 1.05 $223.60 million $1.62 12.83 Ra Medical Systems $10,000.00 456.18 -$26.86 million ($92.36) -0.01

Analyst Ratings

Embecta has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Ra Medical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Embecta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Embecta and Ra Medical Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embecta 1 1 0 0 1.50 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

Embecta presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.68%. Given Embecta’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Embecta is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Embecta and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embecta 8.44% -23.46% 17.55% Ra Medical Systems N/A -496.57% -344.49%

Summary

Embecta beats Ra Medical Systems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Embecta

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes. The company primarily sells its products to wholesalers and distributors in the United States and internationally. Embecta Corp. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures. It also provides LockeT, a suture retention device; and Amigo Remote Catheter System, a robotic arm that serves as a catheter control device. Ra Medical Systems, Inc is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

