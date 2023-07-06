Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,834,000 after purchasing an additional 923,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,703,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,190,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,853,000 after purchasing an additional 582,441 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,731,000 after purchasing an additional 463,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 535.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 373,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 314,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock opened at $99.13 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $111.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.84. The firm has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.58). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 120.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Lamar Advertising

(Free Report)

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 363,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

