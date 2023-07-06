Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.17.

Several research firms have weighed in on HCCI. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage-Crystal Clean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $38.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $934.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a one year low of $25.70 and a one year high of $38.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.05 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

