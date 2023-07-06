High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Willis Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 98,795 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $29,156,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 26,657.7% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,580,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,063 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 43,430 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 727 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a market cap of $312.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup reduced their target price on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

