Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 85,729 Shares

Posted by on Jul 6th, 2023

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMSFree Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMSFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,572,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 180.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 351,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 226,226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 2,161.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 32,421 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.