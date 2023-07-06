Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Insider Soleil Boughton Sells 85,729 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) insider Soleil Boughton sold 85,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $772,418.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,514,481.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Hims & Hers Health Price Performance
Hims & Hers Health stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $12.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -30.66 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.10.
Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Hims & Hers Health had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a negative net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hims & Hers Health
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $13.50 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.09.
About Hims & Hers Health
Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.
