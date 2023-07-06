HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:HIVE opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. HIVE Blockchain Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.36 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NYSE:HIVE – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.65 million.

About HIVE Blockchain Technologies

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

