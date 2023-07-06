Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.
