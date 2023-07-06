Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HEP opened at $18.46 on Tuesday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $19.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a 200-day moving average of $17.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 24.44%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Holly Energy Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 129,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 55,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 431,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 129,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. provides petroleum product and crude oil transportation, terminalling, storage, and throughput services to the petroleum industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pipelines and Terminals; and Refinery Processing Unit. The company operates refined product pipelines that transport conventional gasolines, reformulated gasolines, and low-octane gasolines for oxygenate blending, as well as sulfur diesel and jet fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases; intermediate product pipelines that transport intermediate feedstocks and crude oils; and oil trunk, gathering, and connection pipelines that delivers crude oil.

