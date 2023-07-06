Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $310.76 on Monday. Home Depot has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.68 and a 200-day moving average of $302.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Home Depot will post 14.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

