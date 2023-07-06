Howard Capital Management Group LLC Boosts Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 72.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.50.
Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.24 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $158.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $358.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st were given a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
