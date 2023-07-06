Howard Capital Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,757 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $310.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $312.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $347.25.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

