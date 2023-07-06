Imperial Oil Limited to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now anticipates that the company will earn $1.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $9.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.92 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.04 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 32.44%.

Imperial Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$82.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.93.

Shares of IMO stock opened at C$68.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.89. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$52.67 and a 1 year high of C$79.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$64.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$66.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.92%.

About Imperial Oil

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.