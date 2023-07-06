Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.75.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ NARI opened at $55.14 on Friday. Inari Medical has a fifty-two week low of $52.59 and a fifty-two week high of $86.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Activity at Inari Medical

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $116.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inari Medical news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total value of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,227,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Tu sold 12,176 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $862,913.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 386,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,389,695.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,983 shares of company stock valued at $11,954,376 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Inari Medical

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Inari Medical in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.

