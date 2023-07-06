Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 752.14 ($9.55).

A number of research firms have weighed in on INF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Informa in a research note on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.41) price objective on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 805 ($10.22) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.52) price target on shares of Informa in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Informa from GBX 680 ($8.63) to GBX 690 ($8.76) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Informa Stock Performance

INF opened at GBX 719.20 ($9.13) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2,904.00, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.13. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 500.20 ($6.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 743.80 ($9.44). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 710.69 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 681.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.87.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

