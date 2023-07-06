Insider Buying: Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Director Purchases 1,005 Shares of Stock

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) Director Kurt Simmons, Jr. bought 1,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.93 per share, with a total value of $15,004.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,532.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Healthcare Services Group Price Performance

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $14.89 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $417.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.51 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

About Healthcare Services Group

(Free Report)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Featured Stories

