Insider Buying: Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD) Insider Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Ryder Capital Limited (ASX:RYD – Free Report) insider Peter Constable purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.96 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$19,240.00 ($12,826.67).

Peter Constable also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ryder Capital alerts:

On Tuesday, June 27th, Peter Constable acquired 20,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.97 ($0.64) per share, with a total value of A$19,300.00 ($12,866.67).

On Wednesday, June 21st, Peter Constable purchased 18,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$17,676.00 ($11,784.00).

On Friday, June 16th, Peter Constable acquired 10,000 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$9,820.00 ($6,546.67).

On Monday, June 19th, Peter Constable purchased 27,701 shares of Ryder Capital stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of A$27,008.48 ($18,005.65).

Ryder Capital Price Performance

About Ryder Capital

(Free Report)

Read More

Ryder Capital Limited is a listed investment company launched and managed by Ryder Investment Management Pty Limited. Ryder Capital Limited is based in Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.