Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 164,125 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60.
  • On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16.
  • On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48.
  • On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.
  • On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80.
  • On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLYFree Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

