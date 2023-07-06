Insider Selling: Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Major Shareholder Sells 164,125 Shares of Stock

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total transaction of $76,744,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at $47,241,071,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lilly Endowment Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 11,760 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.41, for a total transaction of $5,473,221.60.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 107,022 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.28, for a total transaction of $49,153,064.16.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 34,156 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.08, for a total transaction of $15,509,556.48.

On Thursday, June 15th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95.

On Friday, May 19th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,354 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.62, for a total transaction of $86,024,967.48.

On Friday, May 12th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 20,646 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.77, for a total transaction of $9,141,429.42.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 178,302 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.40, for a total transaction of $76,027,972.80.

On Friday, April 28th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 225,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.48, for a total transaction of $89,658,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Lilly Endowment Inc sold 69,703 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.37, for a total transaction of $25,327,979.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $465.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $439.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $296.32 and a 12-month high of $469.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $440.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $478.00 to $507.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $420.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

