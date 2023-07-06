Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in J.Jill by 933.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in J.Jill by 12,780.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in J.Jill during the fourth quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of J.Jill in the first quarter worth about $189,000. 32.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

