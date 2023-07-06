Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Director Sells 7,024 Shares of Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) Director James S. Scully sold 7,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $146,169.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,002 shares in the company, valued at $853,251.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
J.Jill Price Performance
Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $20.21 on Thursday. J.Jill, Inc. has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $30.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.84 and its 200 day moving average is $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $214.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.87.
J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $149.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.50 million. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 1,653.14% and a net margin of 5.32%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that J.Jill, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.
J.Jill Company Profile
J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers casual wear, athletic wear, and loungewear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.
