Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 1,153,394 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Free Report) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,153,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $12,318,247.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,361,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,304,312.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 20th, Joeben Bevirt sold 662,431 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total value of $4,809,249.06.

On Friday, June 16th, Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Joeben Bevirt sold 26,215 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $109,316.55.

Shares of NYSE JOBY opened at $10.69 on Thursday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.80.

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 268,977 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

