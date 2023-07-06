Insider Selling: KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR) Insider Sells 38,244 Shares of Stock

KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 38,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of 0.64, for a total transaction of 24,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 732,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 468,554.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

KULR Technology Group Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of KULR opened at 0.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.70. KULR Technology Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of 0.55 and a twelve month high of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of 1.04 and a 200-day moving average of 1.31.

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported -0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.04 by -0.02. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 227.15% and a negative net margin of 394.38%. The business had revenue of 1.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 2.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Taglich Brothers restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 31st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KULR Technology Group by 53.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 29,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,834,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 100,122 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of KULR Technology Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of KULR Technology Group by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 103,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,634 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in KULR Technology Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 17,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

