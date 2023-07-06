Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Free Report) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $73,225.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,346,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,443,524.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

On Thursday, June 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $62,275.00.

On Monday, May 1st, Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $63,900.00.

PGT Innovations Stock Down 3.8 %

PGTI opened at $28.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.43. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.24 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGT Innovations ( NYSE:PGTI Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $376.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.85 million. On average, research analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on PGTI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th.

Institutional Trading of PGT Innovations

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGTI. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth about $37,665,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 1,091.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 906,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,089,000 after acquiring an additional 830,693 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PGT Innovations by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $206,646,000 after acquiring an additional 610,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,689,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

(Free Report)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.