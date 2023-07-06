Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.
- On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.
SoundHound AI Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.89. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.
SoundHound AI Company Profile
SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.
