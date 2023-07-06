Insider Selling: SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) CTO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 810,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,625. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Stonehocker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

On Monday, June 26th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 10,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $45,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $200,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $175,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 13th, Timothy Stonehocker sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $156,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,368 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.14, for a total value of $10,575.52.

On Friday, April 21st, Timothy Stonehocker sold 3,949 shares of SoundHound AI stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $9,833.01.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOUN opened at $4.19 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $909.02 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.89. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $5.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. No Street GP LP acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the first quarter worth about $5,520,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,846,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 62,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,242,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,296,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 319,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 46,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $2.80 to $6.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) platform that enables businesses across industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as automatic speech recognition, natural language understanding, wake words, custom domains, text-to-speech, and embedded voice solutions SoundHound AI, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.