Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells 89,850 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21.
Sprinklr Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.
Institutional Trading of Sprinklr
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.
About Sprinklr
Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Sprinklr
- 3 Russell 2000 Stocks to Buy as Small-Caps Make a Comeback
- These Banks Are Boosting Dividends After Safe Stress Tests
- Three (3) Stocks Under $10 That Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Cash-Rich Defensive Companies Making Investors Rich
- Can Valero Energy Corporation Rise To New Highs In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.