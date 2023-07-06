Insider Selling: Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Major Shareholder Sells 89,850 Shares of Stock

Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) major shareholder R David Tabors sold 89,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 245,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,439,254. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

R David Tabors also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprinklr alerts:

On Monday, June 12th, R David Tabors sold 284,821 shares of Sprinklr stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $3,990,342.21.

Sprinklr Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE CXM opened at $13.61 on Thursday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -136.05, a P/E/G ratio of 46.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.33.

Institutional Trading of Sprinklr

Sprinklr ( NYSE:CXM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Sprinklr had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $173.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Sprinklr’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 118.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 196,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Finally, TFG Asset Management GP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

About Sprinklr

(Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.