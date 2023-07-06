Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Chairman Sells 14,583 Shares of Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 14,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.01, for a total value of $1,385,530.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 939,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,231,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $91.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.00. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $102.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. Equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENSG shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 38,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $749,000. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 195,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Further Reading

