Insider Selling: Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Director Sells 1,800 Shares of Stock

Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) Director William Kurtz sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $63,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Verint Systems Stock Down 2.0 %

Verint Systems stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.56. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -681.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.15 million. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Verint Systems

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Verint Systems by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,896 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 39,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16,969.0% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 409,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after purchasing an additional 406,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 198,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.63.

About Verint Systems

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Knowledge Management, which enables humans and bots to deliver service with tools.

