Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,712 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 7,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its position in Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after acquiring an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,722 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Stock Up 1.7 %

GOOG stock opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $129.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at $15,282,738.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 832,682 shares of company stock worth $26,077,123 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

