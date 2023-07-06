Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.86.

IART has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. South Dakota Investment Council raised its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,580,091 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,666,000 after purchasing an additional 18,360 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IART opened at $40.48 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $37.36 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

