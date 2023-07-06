Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) versus Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Head-To-Head Analysis

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) and Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Intel has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Technology has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Intel and Micron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intel -5.06% 3.06% 1.74% Micron Technology -16.02% -5.40% -3.89%

Dividends

Valuation and Earnings

Intel pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Micron Technology pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intel pays out -73.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Micron Technology pays out -17.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Micron Technology has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Intel is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Intel and Micron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intel $63.05 billion 2.15 $8.01 billion ($0.68) -47.81 Micron Technology $30.76 billion 2.21 $8.69 billion ($2.68) -23.16

Micron Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Intel. Intel is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Micron Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.1% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Micron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intel and Micron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intel 7 19 5 0 1.94 Micron Technology 1 6 22 0 2.72

Intel presently has a consensus target price of $30.65, suggesting a potential downside of 5.74%. Micron Technology has a consensus target price of $73.21, suggesting a potential upside of 17.96%. Given Micron Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Micron Technology is more favorable than Intel.

Summary

Micron Technology beats Intel on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products. It also provides high-performance compute solutions for targeted verticals and embedded applications for retail, industrial, and healthcare markets; and solutions for assisted and autonomous driving comprising compute platforms, computer vision and machine learning-based sensing, mapping and localization, driving policy, and active sensors. In addition, the company offers workload-optimized platforms and related products for cloud service providers, enterprise and government, and communications service providers. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, cloud service providers, and other equipment manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels. The company offers memory products for the cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, networking, industrial, and automotive markets, as well as for smartphone and other mobile-device markets; SSDs and component-level solutions for the enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer storage markets; discrete storage products in component and wafers; and memory and storage products for the automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. It markets its products through its direct sales force, independent sales representatives, distributors, and retailers; and web-based customer direct sales channel, as well as through channel and distribution partners. Micron Technology, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

