International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.95.
ICAGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Peel Hunt upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 170 ($2.16) to GBX 215 ($2.73) in a report on Monday, May 8th.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.72. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $2.06 and a 1-year high of $4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
