Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Virginia VA

Trust Co. of Virginia VA trimmed its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.7% in the first quarter. McBroom & Associates LLC now owns 17,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 509.7% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 11,219 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ISRG opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.23, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $344.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.05.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,021.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total transaction of $2,884,590.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,283 shares of company stock valued at $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $305.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

