Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Purchased by Kowal Investment Group LLC

Kowal Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 144.2% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $13.70 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.96. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $18.27.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

