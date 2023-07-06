Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 59.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 170,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,891,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 25.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 46.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 333,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,669,000 after acquiring an additional 105,955 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 89.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $149.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.92 and a twelve month high of $155.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

