iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
iPower stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.95. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.
