iPower (NYSE:IPW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

iPower stock opened at $1.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average of $0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.95. iPower has a 12-month low of $0.35 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

iPower (NYSE:IPW – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 million. iPower had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.64%. As a group, research analysts predict that iPower will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in iPower by 409.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of iPower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 2.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of hydroponics equipment and accessories for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. It offers advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening; general gardening products, including environmental sensors and controls; and home products, which comprise commercial fans, floor and wall fans, storage and shelving units, and chairs.

