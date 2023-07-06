iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 3,507.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGIB. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000. City State Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 30.4% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37,877.8% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IGIB opened at $50.03 on Thursday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $52.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.1648 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

