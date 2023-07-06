iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 415,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $170,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The firm has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $426.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.97.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.