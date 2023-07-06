iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Defined Wealth Management LLC

Defined Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 3.5% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 51,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 88,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,532,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $446.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $426.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.97. The company has a market cap of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

