iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Raised by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,099,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,393,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $445.47 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $446.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $426.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $409.97. The company has a market capitalization of $332.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

