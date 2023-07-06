iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,769 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,923 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,928,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 676,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,324,000 after purchasing an additional 253,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA LQD opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $98.41 and a 12-month high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.