iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC cut its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 81.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 292.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LQD opened at $106.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.07. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.41 and a one year high of $115.07.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

