iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,245,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,347,000 after acquiring an additional 302,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,871,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,615,000 after buying an additional 1,156,337 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,517,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,823,000 after acquiring an additional 126,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,427,000 after purchasing an additional 301,825 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $243.64 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.01 and a fifty-two week high of $244.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $224.52. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

