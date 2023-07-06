iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 145,777.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 223,496,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,881,822,000 after acquiring an additional 223,342,974 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,099,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,734,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,522 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,718,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,225,154,000 after acquiring an additional 828,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,150,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,103,450,000 after acquiring an additional 608,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $275.21 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $276.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $259.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.09. The company has a market capitalization of $70.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

