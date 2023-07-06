iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Holdings Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

IJS stock opened at $94.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.32. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $82.09 and a 12 month high of $106.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

