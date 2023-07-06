Jason Eric Evans Sells 1,892 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) CEO Jason Eric Evans sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $85,329.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,898 shares in the company, valued at $19,162,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Surgery Partners Trading Down 1.5 %

SGRY stock opened at $43.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $45.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 2.75.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.59%. The firm had revenue of $666.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $644.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $853,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 292.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $2,361,000.

SGRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.09.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including orthopedics and pain management, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and general surgery.

