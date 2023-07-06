Jmac Enterprises LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $156.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $156.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $132.54 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVX. UBS Group began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

