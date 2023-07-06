Jmac Enterprises LLC Buys 382 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Jmac Enterprises LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,425 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,084 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $7,040,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 139,860 shares in the company, valued at $42,657,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $423.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $361.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $439.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVDA. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $290.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.70.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.