Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) vs. Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Financial Survey

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) and Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kamada and Horizon Therapeutics Public, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kamada 0 0 1 0 3.00 Horizon Therapeutics Public 0 8 3 0 2.27

Kamada currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 119.12%. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus price target of $111.42, indicating a potential upside of 8.20%. Given Kamada’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Kamada is more favorable than Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

Kamada has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Kamada and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kamada $129.34 million 1.74 -$2.32 million ($0.05) -100.38 Horizon Therapeutics Public $3.63 billion 6.50 $521.48 million $1.59 64.76

Horizon Therapeutics Public has higher revenue and earnings than Kamada. Kamada is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Horizon Therapeutics Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kamada and Horizon Therapeutics Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kamada -1.74% 8.15% 4.49% Horizon Therapeutics Public 10.40% 20.31% 11.37%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.5% of Kamada shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Kamada shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Horizon Therapeutics Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Horizon Therapeutics Public beats Kamada on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides plasma-derived protein therapeutics. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Distribution. The company offers WINRHO SDF for immune thrombocytopenic purpura and suppression of rhesus isoimmunization; HEPAGAM B for prevention of hepatitis B recurrence liver transplants and post-exposure prophylaxis; VARIZIG for post exposure prophylaxis of varicella; and GLASSIA for intravenous AATD. It also provides KamRho (D) IM for prophylaxis of hemolytic disease of newborns; KamRho (D) IV for immune thermobocytopunic purpura; and snake bite antiserum to treat snake bites by the vipera palaestinae and echis coloratus. In addition, the company distributes BRAMITOB to manage chronic pulmonary infection; FOSTER to treat asthma; PROVOCHOLINE for the diagnosis of bronchial airway hyperactivity; AEROBIKA, an OPEP device; RUPAFIN for Allergic rhinitis and Urticaria; IVIG for immunodeficiency-related conditions; VARITECT for chicken pox and zoster herpes; ZUTECTRA and HEPATECT CP for hepatitis B; MEGALOTECT CP for cytomegalovirus virus; RUCONEST for angioedema attacks; heparin sodium injection for thrombo-embolic disorders and prophylaxis of deep vein thrombosis and thromboembolic events; ALBUMIN for blood plasma; Factor VIII for hemophilia type A; and Factor IX for hemophilia type B. Further, it offers IXIARO for Japanese encephalitis; VIVOTIF for Salmonella Typhi; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis; LAMZEDE for alpha-mannosidosis; and ELIGARD for prostate cancer. The company markets its products through strategic partners in the United States, as well as through distributors internationally. It has strategic partnerships with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Company Limited; PARI GmbH; and Kedrion Biopharma. Kamada Ltd. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. Its portfolio comprises 12 medicines in the areas of rare diseases, gout, ophthalmology, and inflammation. It markets TEPEZZA (teprotumumab-trbw) for intravenous infusion; KRYSTEXXA (pegloticase injection) for intravenous infusion; RAVICTI (glycerol phenylbutyrate) oral liquid; PROCYSBI (cysteamine bitartrate) delayed-release capsules and granules for oral use; ACTIMMUNE (interferon gamma-1b) injection for subcutaneous use; BUPHENYL (sodium phenylbutyrate) tablets and powder for oral use; QUINSAIR (levofloxacin) solution for inhalation; and UPLIZNA (inebilizumab-cdon) injection for intravenous use. The company also markets PENNSAID (diclofenac sodium topical solution) for topical use; DUEXIS (ibuprofen/famotidine) tablets for oral use; RAYOS (prednisone) delayed-release tablets for oral use; and VIMOVO (naproxen/esomeprazole magnesium) delayed-release tablets for oral use. It has collaboration agreements with HemoShear Therapeutics, LLC; Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc.; Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.; Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Q32 Bio Inc.; and Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. The company was formerly known as Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company and changed its name to Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company in May 2019. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

