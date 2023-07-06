Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Stock Holdings Raised by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,425 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 371,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 392,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,906,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,974,000 after acquiring an additional 39,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu acquired 1,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,074 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,481.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, CFO Priyadarshi Sudhanshu bought 1,074 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $35,431.26. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,481.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 9,870 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.02 per share, for a total transaction of $325,907.40. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 72,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,954.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,112,260 in the last 90 days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

KDP has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.56.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $41.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 9.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.02%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

