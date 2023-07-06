Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 193.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 288,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,708,000 after acquiring an additional 189,962 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $706,000. 74.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.1 %

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.45.

NYSE:KMB opened at $137.67 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

