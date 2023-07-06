Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stake Decreased by Fortem Financial Group LLC

Fortem Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 13,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 34,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 12,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on KMI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.0 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The company has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.95. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

