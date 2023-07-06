Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) COO Sells $937,500.00 in Stock

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) COO Brian D. Haney sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,624,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KNSL opened at $368.89 on Thursday. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.19 and a 1-year high of $378.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $338.10 and a 200-day moving average of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.69 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 20.44%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.09%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $11,012,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 434,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,242 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNSL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Kinsale Capital Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.80.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

